Bidadi Township: Why farmers oppose DK Shivakumar’s AI City plan

Farmers in Bidadi have been protesting for over 450 days against the Karnataka government's plan to acquire land for a proposed AI-powered township near Bengaluru.

The government says the project will create jobs and drive economic growth. Farmers say it threatens fertile agricultural land and their livelihoods.

TNM’s Shivani Kava reports from Bidadi, speaking to farmers, examining the government's plans, and asking what development means for the people who stand to lose the most.