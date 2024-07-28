VIDEO

Bengaluru: Vokkaligas assault Dalit man allegedly for walking on the road

What allegedly provoked the Vokkaliga men who brutally attacked 27-year-old Dalit man Anish Kumar and severed his arm was the mere act of him and his uncle walking on a village road. The attack occurred on Sunday, July 21, in Malagalu village, Kanakapura taluk, 63 km from Bengaluru. Anish, who is from the Adi Karnataka community, is recovering in a hospital in Bengaluru. However, doctors have told the family that his arm can not be reattached. TNM’s Shivani Kava met with Anish's aunt at the hospital to learn more about the attack.