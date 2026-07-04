Bengaluru safe footpath drive: Vendors protest eviction

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has launched a city-wide “Safe Footpath Campaign” to clear nearly 1,500 km of roads across Bengaluru, removing encroachments including street vendor pushcarts, structures, and materials.

While officials say the drive is aimed at improving pedestrian safety and reclaiming public spaces, the action has sparked concern among street vendors.

Many vendors allege they were evicted without prior notice or rehabilitation, in violation of the Street Vendors Act. The campaign has triggered a wider debate in Bengaluru over public space, urban planning, and the livelihoods of thousands of street vendors who depend on daily earnings to survive.