Attacks, health hazard and conflict: The stray dog killings in Telangana

For the last month, several stray dogs have been killed across villages of Telangana allegedly by members of the Gram Panchayat. Following the killings, animal rights group – Stray Animal Foundation of India, registered FIRs in all these cases. One of the first villages where the killings took place was in Rangareddy district’s Yacharam. But what prompted the killings? Is there a larger health issue to observe? TNM’s Anjana Meenakshi went to Yacharam to bring this story.