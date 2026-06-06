Annamalai's movement: பாஜக முழு ஆசியோடு பாஜக எதிர்ப்பு? | Modi | BJP| Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

In Tamil Nadu politics, K Annamalai emerged as one of the BJP's most visible faces, helping the party gain unprecedented attention in a state where it has historically struggled to establish a strong presence. Now, his sudden resignation from the party and the launch of a new political outfit have now triggered intense debate among supporters, opponents, and political observers across the country.

Is this a genuine ideological departure from the BJP, or a strategic move that could ultimately benefit the party? What led to the growing differences between Annamalai and the BJP leadership? And can a leader who built his political career through the BJP's ideological framework now claim to represent a broader, secular political alternative?

In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, TNM's Shabbir Ahmed examines the political significance of Annamalai's exit from the BJP, the circumstances that led to it, and what his next move could mean for Tamil Nadu's evolving political landscape.