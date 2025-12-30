Andhra allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery puts patients at risk: PV Ramesh

A week ago, the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare ministry allowed Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries.Understandably this has triggered criticism from allopathy experts and activists. But the move was set in stone in 2020 under the Indian Medicine Central Council (PG Ayurveda Education) Amendment Regulations. Andhra Pradesh has accepted the move now. In this interview with The News Minute’s Anjana Meenakshi, former Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in united Andhra Pradesh, PV Ramesh says that this move will one, make guinea pigs out of poor patients and two, worsen Andhra Pradesh’s already crumbling health ecosystem.