VIDEO

Air India flight Crash: Aviation expert Capt Mohan Ranganathan demands impartial probe

An Air India flight with 240 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12. The London-bound flight, AI171, went down near the IGB ground in the Meghaninagar area, close to Dharpur. Eyewitness footage shows the aircraft flying low over a densely populated residential area before descending rapidly and crashing in a fiery explosion, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told the Associated Press (AP) that there appear to be no survivors in the Air India plane crash that occurred on Thursday, June 12. He said the aircraft, a 787 Dreamliner, went down in a densely populated residential and office area, and that “some locals would have also died.” Malik added that the exact number of casualties is still being ascertained. Authorities and aviation experts across the world are closely monitoring developments to understand how a reliable aircraft like the Dreamliner went down. The situation on the ground is still evolving, and a clear picture is yet to emerge. In this backdrop, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Captain Mohan Ranganathan about the incident and what could have gone wrong. Tune in.