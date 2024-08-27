VIDEO

AIADMK vs BJP: அண்ணாமலையின் பேச்சு, மீண்டும் உச்சகட்ட மோதல் | EPS | Shabbir Ahmed

A fresh war of words has erupted between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP president K Annamalai, intensifying the political friction between the two leaders. Just days before Annamalai departs for a study tour in the UK, he launched a scathing attack on Palaniswami, targeting the AIADMK leader with sharp criticism. In this video, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed looks into the underlying reasons for Annamalai’s outburst.