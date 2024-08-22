VIDEO

Actor Vijay unveils party’s flag, BSP opposes use of elephants | TVK | DMK | News Minute Tamil

Actor-politician Vijay unveiled the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party’s flag on Thursday, August 22 at the party’s headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The red and yellow striped flag features the Vaagai flower (Albizia Julibrissin) as its central motif, flanked by two elephants. According to reports, in the Sangam period, kings had worn garlands made of these flowers to symbolise victory. Speaking about the significance of the flag, Vijay said, “Like the silence before the storm, there is an interesting historical reference behind the flag.” Vijay said that these details along with the party’s ideology and strategy will be disclosed at the party conference scheduled in September. The actor-politician said that the party’s first state level conference would be announced soon. “So far we have looked after ourselves but from now on after strengthening our party we will work for the growth of Tamil Nadu and its people.” TNM had earlier reported in its newsletter Powertrip that Vijay wants to hold a massive state-level conference in September this year, inviting lakhs of supporters. But his team has been unable to find a venue to host the event. TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed with the latest details.