VIDEO

A tragedy like Kallakurichi is avoidable: Henri Tiphagne Interview | MK Stalin | DMK | Tamil Nadu

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy increased to 59 on Tuesday, June 25. Another 159 victims remain under medical treatment in various hospitals. The Kallakurichi tragedy has raised questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and questions are being asked of the DMK government regarding who is responsible for the tragedy. The government’s inaction has raised serious concerns among social activists and human rights defenders in the state. TNM’s Senior News Editor, Shabbir Ahmed, speaks to Henri Tiphagne about why the DMK government is hesitating to fix accountability.