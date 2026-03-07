A teen was murdered. How did no one get convicted? | LME 120 | Pooja Prasanna

In December 2007, a 17-year-old student named Ayesha Meera was found murdered. She was found in a hostel bathroom near Vijayawada.

Her hands and legs were tied.

The postmortem pointed to sexual assault and homicidal violence.

The crime shocked Andhra Pradesh.

One man was convicted. He spent years in prison.

But the High Court later let him free.

And now, after a CBI reinvestigation that lasted years, the case has been closed.

No one will be prosecuted for Ayesha Meera’s murder.

So how did a case that once had resulted in a life sentence, end with no accused at all?

To understand that, we need to go back to the beginning — and look at what happened, what went wrong, and why even a reinvestigation could not revive the case.

Let me explain.

Before we get into the details, a quick note.

At The News Minute, we have been reporting on the Ayesha Meera case for years — speaking to the family, interviewing Satyam Babu, the man who was once convicted in the case and later acquitted, and tracking every development in the investigation and the courts.

Cases like this do not stay in the public conversation on their own. They remain visible only when journalists keep asking questions, year after year.

That kind of reporting takes time, resources, and independence.

If you value journalism that stays with difficult stories, even when the headlines fade, please consider supporting The News Minute.

You can become a subscriber and help us continue doing this work.

Like Pooja’s LME? Support the show: https://rzp.io/rzp/support-lme





If you are watching from abroad, click this link: https://buy.stripe.com/28o01q9md0OPdtm8wR





Now, let’s go back to 27th December 2007.

Ayesha Meera was found dead inside the bathroom of a private women’s hostel. This was in Ibrahimpatnam, near Vijayawada in what was then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

She had stayed back during the Christmas holidays while many students had gone home.

When she did not respond that morning, fellow students alerted authorities.

When the bathroom door was opened, she was found with her hands and legs tied.

The words ‘Prema Chirutha’ or love cheetah were written on her chest

The brutality of the crime triggered statewide outrage.

Student organisations, women’s groups, and civil society activists took to the streets.

The pressure to solve the case was intense.

The police first arrested a man nicknamed Laddu for the crime and after a clear lack of scientific evidence, they let him go.

Then 8 months later, in August 2008, they arrested Pidathala Satyam Babu, a daily wage worker.

This was the prosecution’s case

Satyam Babu entered the hostel with the aim to assault Ayesha. He got access to the 2nd floor of the hostel.

When he saw there were other girls in adjacent rooms, he went down, brought a chutney pounder from a neighbour’s house with an intention to kill anyone who intervenes.

He hit Ayesha with the pounder causing serious head injury.

Then he lifted her from the cot, brought her to the verandah and dragged her into the bathroom which was at another corner of the same floor

Here, he raped her.

He then went back to her room, took her pen, came back to the bathroom and wrote on her body.

He went to her room again.

He collected a photocopy of a non-judicial stamp paper and a pen from her bag.

He wrote a letter in Telugu on the back of the stamp paper.

In the letter, he addressed the women in the hostel.

He requested them to forgive him.

He also wrote on the other side of the same paper, the words Chirutha, Cheran Teja, 143 and love symbols.

And he left the place with the chutney pounder

Eight months later, Satyam Babu even took the police to a bush where he hid the chutney pounder.

You see how ridiculously the case was built right?

But it does not end there.

Initially, the case suggested that there was more than one intruder.

It was also claimed that Ayesha’s head was banged against a wall, causing the injury.

The police fabricated the story about the chutney pounder.

They did this with the intention of introducing a weapon and new witnesses.

No DNA profiling of Satyam Babu was conducted.

There was no foolproof way to link him to the crime.

A Dalit man was picked up.

Several other cases were filed against him.

He was then kept in jail for almost a decade.

The lower court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

But the High Court strongly criticized the judgment and the prosecution’s case.

The High Court also noted that Ayesha’s parents, Shamshad Begum and Syed Iqbal, had suspicions about Koneru Satish.

He was the grandson of a Congress leader.

The prosecution failed to investigate that angle.

According to the parents, a few influential people had access to the hostel.

But the police were only looking for a scapegoat.

The High Court wanted action against police officers for lapses, but we know how it is.

Cops hardly ever get punished in this country

And in 2017, Satyam Babu was released from prison.

Just like Satyam Babu, Ayesha’s parents also believed finally they will get justice

In 2018, the case was transferred to the CBI.

In 2019, CBI exhumed Ayesha’s body.

A second postmortem was conducted, more than a decade after the burial.

But reinvestigations after long delays face structural limitations.

Physical evidence degrades. Memories fade. Scene reconstruction becomes difficult. Gaps in the original investigation cannot always be repaired.

Over the next several years, the CBI examined multiple angles. It reviewed hostel records, questioned former staff and students, and revisited earlier suspects.

There was no breakthrough.

In 2025, the agency filed a closure report.

It stated that it had not found any evidence to prosecute anyone in connection with the crime.

In February 2026, the special court accepted that report.

Legally, that acceptance closes the case for now.

The CBI handed over Ayesha’s remains to her parents. She was buried again in Tenali, nearly two decades after her death.

Ayesha’s parents are unhappy about the CBI’s closure report.

Shamshad Begum, says they still believe important aspects of the case had not been investigated adequately.

She has rightly asked why her daughter’s body was exhumed.

The exhumation subjected the family to years of renewed proceedings.

In the end, the conclusion was that no one could be prosecuted.

Shamshad Begum says her daughter’s case is also an example of how minority families often struggle for justice.

So what went wrong?

The initial investigation was shoddy and I would go to the extent of calling it criminal

Because the police planted witnesses

By the time the CBI took over, more than a decade had passed.

Even with improved forensic tools, lost or degraded evidence cannot always be reconstructed.

Then, once Satyam Babu was acquitted, the legal threshold became even more demanding.

To prosecute someone else, investigators would need credible, fresh, admissible material.

The case also highlights broader systemic issues in handling sexual assault and murder investigations.

In 2007, forensic infrastructure in many Indian states was less robust than it is today.

DNA profiling, chain-of-custody protocols, and evidence preservation have improved over time.

And we can only hope that police are dealing with cases more efficiently now

The Ayesha Meera case also demonstrates the limits of reinvestigation. Even a central agency with greater resources cannot always overcome early evidentiary gaps.

Nineteen years after a teenager was found murdered in a hostel bathroom in Ibrahimpatnam, the file is closed.

The crime is not erased.

But in the eyes of the law, there is no one left to prosecute.

No one killed Ayesha Meera.

Like Pooja’s LME? Support the show: https://rzp.io/rzp/support-lme





If you are watching from abroad, click this link: https://buy.stripe.com/28o01q9md0OPdtm8wR





‎Follow the Let Me Explain channel on WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbDIedz2phHLQZTyNj1W

Produced by Megha Mukundan, Script by Pooja Prasanna, Camera by Ajay R, Edit by Nikhil Sekhar ET