VIDEO

A daily struggle for safety: Women in Bengaluru open up

A few days after the brutal Kolkata rape and murder, a student in Bengaluru was assaulted by a man who gave her lift. These cases have once again brought to the forefront the discussions on women's safety in India. Women say they have to fight everyday for what should be their fundamental right - to feel safe. TNM spoke to several women in Bengaluru about what they encounter on a daily basis.