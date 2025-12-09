A conversation on the crime and the criminal

Pulsar Suni has been convicted of abduction and rape in the 2017 Kerala Assault Case. Over a period of 13 months, he spoke with TNM’s Nidhi Suresh and Maria Teresa Raju about his crime, his personal moral code, his fears, and his loyalty to those in power.

In this conversation with Dhanya Rajendran, we talk about why we chose to write the story ‘Inside the mind of a hired rapist’ — what it reveals about him, the editorial choices we made and how it exposes about the Malayalam film industry. To read the full longform story please visit the NewsMinute website.