கண்ணகி நகர், எழில் நகரில்; அதிகாரிகள் அலட்சியம்! | TNM நேரடி Report | Varalakshmi | DMK | MK Stalin

The death of sanitation worker Varalakshmi in Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar due to electrocution has highlighted a broader pattern of dangerous deficiencies and negligence in Chennai's civilian infrastructure, in areas where the marginalised live. Varalakshmi, a 30-year-old sanitation worker in Zone 13 (Adyar) of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) died by electrocution on August 23 after she stepped on an exposed power cable on a flooded street. On Saturday, like most sanitation workers, Varalakshmi, mother of two, woke up at 4 am, had tea with her mother-in-law and husband, and set out walking to catch the bus from Kannagi Nagar to Adyar. It was raining heavily. About 50 meters from her home, 45 minutes later as she waded through the street flooded by rains from the day before, she got electrocuted and collapsed. With these instances, TNM’s Nithesh Kumar reports on the ground, elaborates on how the systemic negligence still prevails even after the tragic death.