ஆட்சியில் பங்கு மறுத்த DMK; விடாத Congress! | MK Stalin | Shabbir Ahmed | TNM Tamil

As the stalemate between the ruling DMK and the Congress over seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu continues, Chief Minister MK Stalin categorically ruled out the possibility of sharing power in the state and described the demand as a “deliberate conspiracy” aimed at creating a rift within the Secular Democratic Alliance.

His remarks come amid the Congress’s expressed displeasure over what it calls a delay in initiating seat-sharing talks with the committee constituted by the party’s high command.

In this interview, Shabbir Ahmed and Sivapriyan ETB discuss the DMK’s defensive approach towards power sharing talks, Congress's dilemma and about why the two Dravidian majors are reluctant to form a coalition government.