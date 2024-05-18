ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: RSS and BJP தொண்டர்கள் அதிருப்தி l Modi | News Minute Tamil

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections enter the crucial 5th phase, the ruling BJP is facing multiple challenges on the ground, with BJP and RSS workers showing less enthusiasm in the election process. The reason for the discontent among BJP and RSS workers is attributed to the friction between the BJP and RSS over various issues. This is one of the reasons for Modi to change his tactics during the campaigns and give it a communal spin. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed provides the details.