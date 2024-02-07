VIDEO

Why Vada Chennai is ignored? | Shalin Maria Lawrence Podcast

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a surge in atrocities against Dalits, and in recent years, these attacks have multiplied, raising questions about the commitment of Dravidian parties to protecting marginalized communities. Incidents such as human feces being mixed into a drinking water tank in Vengavayal, Pudukottai district, and assaults on students from Scheduled Caste communities in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district, have sent shockwaves across the state. Dalit rights activists and intellectuals have criticized the DMK government for its lukewarm response to handling cases related to atrocities against Dalits. Vocal activists have faced online attacks and trolling. In this episode of Pakka Politics, Shabbir Ahmed engages in a conversation with Shalin Maria Lawrence, a writer and political commentator, discussing her politics, activism, her connection to Vada Chennai, social justice, gender justice in politics and where Dalits fit into Dravidian politics.