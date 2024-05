VIDEO

What happened to Amaravati? Andhra’s botched up capital story

Amaravati was to be the capital of divided Andhra Pradesh. When the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost power in 2019, the Amaravati project paused. Under the YSRCP government, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would opt for a three capital formula, triggering a series of protests from farmers who gave up their land for Amaravati. What has happened to Amaravati since? TNM’s Dhanya Rajendran and Anjana Meenakshi explain.