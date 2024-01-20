Watch: Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's wedding which PM and many celebs attended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 attended the wedding ceremony of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya with Sreyas at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala.

Modi, who was the chief guest at the the wedding ceremony, arrived at the venue after having a temple darshan. He blessed numerous brides and grooms who also had their wedding at the temple.

He interacted with the high-profile guests including Gopi's fellow actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and Jayaram.