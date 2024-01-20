VIDEO

Watch: Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's wedding which PM and many celebs attended

Modi, who was the chief guest at the the wedding ceremony, arrived at the venue after having a temple darshan.
TNM Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 attended the wedding ceremony of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya with Sreyas at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala.

Modi, who was the chief guest at the the wedding ceremony, arrived at the venue after having a temple darshan. He blessed numerous brides and grooms who also had their wedding at the temple.

He interacted with the high-profile guests including Gopi's fellow actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and Jayaram.

Suresh Gopi was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha whose term ended in April, 2022. He also contested in 2019 parliament election from Thrissur constituency on BJP ticket and again fought two years later but lost both the elections. He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency.

