VIDEO

Top 1% will be affected by wealth redistribution: R Ramakumar intv

In the campaign for Lok Sabha elections, wealth distribution and inheritance tax have become contentious issues, with PM Modi and the BJP warning of wealth confiscation under a Congress-led government. But these could result in equitable resource allocation and levies on inherited assets, which wouldn't universally burden citizens with high payments to the government. India previously had wealth and death taxes from 1951 to 1986, aimed at curbing wealth concentration. In this interview to TNM’s Pooja Prasanna, Prof R Ramakurar who is an economist says fear-mongering by the BJP has hindered nuanced discussions. It's vital to assess these measures objectively, considering their capacity to address socioeconomic disparities, he adds.