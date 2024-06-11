VIDEO

RSS magazine blames BJP’s overconfidence | News Minute Tamil

There are evident signs of discontent within the RSS following the BJP’s recent performance in the Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that “there is decorum even in contesting elections, but that decorum was not followed.” This comment signals his concern over the BJP’s campaign conduct. Furthermore, an article in the RSS-affiliated magazine Organiser suggested that the BJP’s inability to secure many seats was partly due to its leaders and workers failing to seek assistance from the RSS. In this video TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed tells you why RSS is breaking its silence on BJP.