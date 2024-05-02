VIDEO

'Pralhad Joshi using Neha's murder for electoral gain': Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami intv

Trouble mounts for Union Minister Prahalad Joshi, who is contesting from Dharwad constituency for the fifth time, after head of the Shirahatti Fakireshwar Lingayat mutt, Dingaleshwar Swami, has declared a holy war against him. Joshi is accused of sidelining Lingayat community leaders and is now using the murder of Neha Hiramath to deflect attention. TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed caught up with the Lingayat Seer Dingaleshwar Swami on why he is opposing Prahalad Joshi’s reelection from Dharwad.