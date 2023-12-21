VIDEO

Ponmudi judgement; பதற்றமான மனநிலையில் DMK தொண்டர்கள்

As the curtains close on 2023, the DMK government finds itself grappling with a series of setbacks that have cast a shadow over its leadership. Public discontent surged over the mismanagement of flood relief and rescue efforts in Chennai, fueling anger against the administration. However, the most significant blow came with the unprecedented conviction of a sitting cabinet minister, Ponmudy, in a corruption case—a first in the history of the DMK. This development not only led to his disqualification as per the Representation of People’s Act but has also come as a huge setback for the DMK. The ramifications are ominous for the DMK as it braces for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Furthermore, internal dissatisfaction among party workers adds to the challenges, prompting a closer examination of what ails the DMK government and the party's overall functioning. In this week's episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed engages in a conversation with former DMK organizing secretary Kalayanasundaram, a staunch loyalist of the DMK on the issues plaguing the party.