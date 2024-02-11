No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Watch: How a Hanuman flag in Mandya has become a sangh campaign

For two weeks, the Keragodu village in Mandya has become the epicentre of a controversy. On January 22, a saffron flag was hoisted on the new flagpole constructed in Keragodu village of Mandya district of Karnataka. It was lowered three days later and on January 26, the national flag was hoisted in its place for Republic Day. On January 27, the national flag was brought down and the saffron Hanuman Dhwaja was back in place. A few people objected to the national flag being lowered and replaced with a saffron flag. This is when trouble started. On January 28, a team of district officials reached to remove the saffron flag, but many assembled to protest against this.