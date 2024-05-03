No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Pawan Kalyan interview: Alliances don’t have to agree on everything | Dhanya Rajendran

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan is the crowd puller for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh. In a candid conversation with Dhanya Rajendran and Balakrishna Ganesh, the actor turned politician spoke about why he chose both professions and what he sees ahead for Jana Sena. Disagreeing with the BJP’s recent communal ad, Pawan Kalyan said that alliances don’t have to agree on everything. He says the TDP and Jana Sena will complement each other and unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy.