Mass political campaign to defame Kerala: Minister KN Balagopal intv| Dhanya Rajendran

The state of Kerala and the CPIM government has been under fire for sometime with various accusations floating around. While the government has been blamed for the financial situation of the state and has been questioned for not creating enough jobs, there is also a narrative against the state of Kerala that it is in the grasp of Muslim terrorists and radicals. This narrative that Hindus in Kerala are not safe, has been actively spread by a movie called The Kerala story aided by the BJP and the right wing. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal speaks to Dhanya Rajendran about these allegations.