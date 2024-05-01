VIDEO

Need to convert Modi’s popularity into votes | BJP President Vijayendra intv | Pooja Prasanna

In battle ground Karnataka, the BJP and the Congress head into a bi-polar fight in the third phase of polling in north Karnataka. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna spoke to BJP state president BY Vijayendra on issues like allegations of injustice to Karnataka by the Modi government, politicising Neha Hiremath murder, and alliance with the JD(S). In this detailed conversation, Vijayendra talks about whether he will continue Yediyurappa’s moderate Hindutva politics, Congress’s welfare schemes and minorities being targeted by PM Modi. Watch.