NCP party case: தேர்தல் ஆணையம் உத்தரவு, அமைதி காப்பது ஆபத்து | Modi | BJP

The Election Commission of India’s decision to hand over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its selection symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction has come as a big setback for the founder of the NCP and India’s senior politician, Sharad Pawar. The Election Commission’s decision has come as a surprise to many, as India has witnessed several such disputes in the past over inheriting the legacy of the founder of a political party after he or she passes away. However, in Sharad Pawar’s case, he is the founder of the party, and this is perhaps the first time that the original founder of the party has lost the name of the party as well as the symbol. Maharashtra, Viens, 48 MPs to the Parliament, has always played a significant role in Indian politics. Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra is considered a battleground state, and the mood on the ground is slightly favoring the MVA alliance, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress. The BJP has left no stone unturned in terms of trying to weaken the regional players and gain an upper hand in Maharashtra. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed discusses the Election Commission’s decision and its implications.