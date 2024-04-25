Let me explain

Modi, Muslims, Manmohan Singh and Misinformation| Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, PM Modi said that if the Congress party were voted to power, then they would distribute the country’s wealth among “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”. Referring to the tenure of the Congress Government under the then PM Manmohan Singh between 2004-2014, PM Modi said, “Earlier, when they (Congress) was in power, they said that the Muslims have the first right to the country’s wealth. This means, they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?” It must be noted that Modi has taken what Manmohan Singh had said out of context. The PM also repeated a trope that Muslims produce too many babies. What does the data actually say? Pooja Prasanna tells you in Let Me Explain.