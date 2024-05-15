Let me explain

How Prajwal Revanna & other Karnataka politicians gag the media | Let Me Explain | Pooja Prasanna

Many are questioning why news outlets hadn't addressed the issue of alleged sexual abuse involving Prajwal Revanna earlier, despite circulating videos since 2023. One explanation is the prevalence of similar scandals involving Karnataka politicians, leading some to perceive these videos as consensual encounters. Additionally, Prajwal Revanna secured a gag order in June 2023 against 86 media outlets, anticipating the leak. Subsequently, his grandfather HD Devegowda and uncle Kumaraswamy obtained another gag order against 82 media houses after the tapes surfaced. This week’s Let Me Explain doesn't focus solely on Prajwal Revanna; it delves into a broader trend in Karnataka where courts readily issue gag orders, particularly targeting politicians. With approximately 600 gag orders issued since 2013, Pooja Prasanna explains how Bengaluru has become known as the injunction capital of the country. In this week's Let Me Explain, we explore how politicians, especially from the BJP, have utilized gag orders to silence the media.