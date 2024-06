VIDEO

Exit Polls: Why South India numbers are surprising? | Yen Endra Kelvi

The exit polls have predicted huge gains for the BJP in South India, both in terms of seats and vote share. Most of the polls have forecast that the BJP will open its account in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, and retain more seats in Karnataka and Telangana. In this week’s episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed analyzes the exit poll numbers.