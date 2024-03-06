VIDEO

Dalit youth killed by five men in Chennai | Caste killing

While caste killings predominantly make headlines from southern Tamil Nadu, 22-year-old Praveen’s murder — arguably one of the first gory caste killings to have taken place in Chennai in recent times — has shaken the local residents. Dinesh, Praveen’s brother-in-law, along with 4 other men murdered Praveen on February 23. TNM’s Nidharshana Raju visited Praveen's family, who recalled how the plan was executed by the five men. His 19-year-old wife Sharmila hints at her family having political backing.