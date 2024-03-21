VIDEO

Congress says it cant campaign for 2024, BJP has Electoral Bonds money

The Congress party has alleged that democracy in India has frozen and accused the BJP government of “crippling” the party financially by freezing its 11 bank accounts ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party levelled the allegations at a press conference in New Delhi attended by its top leadership including president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, media in-charge Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken. TNM’S Shabbir Ahmed gives you details of how BJP has been trying to weaken opposition parties across the country.