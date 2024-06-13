VIDEO

Citzens’ personal details leaked after Telangana Data Breach

Reports have recently emerged of a massive data breach in the Telangana police app with the potential to leak huge amounts of citizen’s private details. It is highly likely that the origins of this breach in the app emerged when the contract to build the Telangana Police’s mobile application TS-COP was given without serious checks and balances in the bidding process. In an interview with TNM’s Pooja Prasanna, Hacktivist Srinivas Kodali highlights how inadequate security checks and poor development practices led to a massive security failure that compromised sensitive information of both police officials and citizens.