VIDEO

BJP’s strategy in Maharashtra has backfired, INDIA alliance gains momentum

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, stands as a crucial battleground state in the upcoming 2024 elections. The BJP finds itself in the midst of challenging negotiations with its allies—the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Both parties, having broken away from their parent bodies, have now joined the NDA alliance. In a bid to secure the maximum number of seats, the BJP has been offering fewer seats to its allies and has even extended its reach to Raj Thackeray for a potential alliance. Despite deploying a range of strategies, the BJP has yet to achieve its desired results. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed discusses the on-ground situation with Senior Journalist Jawhar Nadar, Maharashtra’s changing political dynamics.