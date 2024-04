VIDEO

BJP's progressive politics will disturb Dravidian politics: Radikaa Sarathkumar | 2024 Election

Radikaa Sarathkumar, an actor who won hearts through cinema and her serials, is now contesting as an NDA candidate from the Virudhunagar constituency for the Legislative Assembly Elections.Radikaa is in conversation with TNM's Haritha John about her candidature and why she chose BJP. #Radikaasarathkumar #interview #TNBJP