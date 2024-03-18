VIDEO

BJP-யை காப்பாற்ற இறுதி முயற்சி, Supreme Court-ல் களமிறியங்கிய Corporates | Modi | Electoral Bonds

The Supreme Court, on Monday, March 18, categorically refused to entertain the petition filed by major industry associations FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and CII, seeking to defer the disclosure of electoral bond unique identification numbers. The alpha-numeric numbers of the electoral bonds will be helpful in determining which donors gave money to political parties of their choice. The CJI also outrightly denied the request of the industry bodies to be heard, stating that they approached the court after the judgment was delivered. The court also declined to hear a petition filed by SCBA President Adish Aggarwala, who sought for Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud to invoke suo-motu review of the electoral bonds judgment. The apex court, on March 15, directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to release the unique identification numbers of electoral bonds that will reveal who donated to which political parties. This is seen as an attempt to delay the process of revealing the unique identification numbers, so that it can conclusively establish which political party received donations from companies that were facing action from central agencies. TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Dr RK Radhakrishnan on the strange move made by corporate bodies.