9 -year-old Puducherry girl’s death: Did police inaction cause damage?

On March 2, a nine-year-old Dalit girl went missing from Muthialpet. After 72 hours, her decomposed body was discovered in a drain merely 200 metres from her house. The police found that the child was abducted from outside her home and sexually assaulted. The family and neighbours spoke to TNM’s Azeefa Fathima and said that the police did not heed to their requests to search beyond their area, and that they were threatened by the police and accused of kidnapping the child. They say that the child could have been found earlier if the police had done a thorough search. #Puducherry #Puducherrychilddeath #Childsexualassault #Pudhucherrychildassault