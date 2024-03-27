VIDEO

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: High stakes battle for the DMK

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu have become a critical juncture, perceived as a do-or-die battle for the state's political parties. With high stakes involved for all contenders in the fray, this election has become the focal point of attention. In this Yen Endra Kelvi election special series Shabbir Ahmed engages in discussions with journalist Sivapriyan to analyse the positions of each political party and the significant outcomes at stake for them.