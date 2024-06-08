VIDEO

மோடி கற்றுக்கொண்ட பாடம்: Consitution is Supreme | 2024 Election Results | BJP

June 4 will be etched in the annals of history as a day when the people of India stood up to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. The ten years of Modi’s rule have been characterized by majoritarian politics and a perceived disregard for constitutional values. The 2024 election results have stunned the BJP, which had been confident of securing a resounding majority for a third consecutive term. Concerns about the BJP potentially tampering with the Constitution became a potent campaign theme for the opposition. Additionally, the perceived arrogance of BJP leaders did not sit well with the public. In this episode of "Yen Endra Kelvi," Shabbir Ahmed explores the impact of the BJP's undermining the Constitution of India.