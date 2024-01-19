Romance, scandal, and divorce in the Madras Presidency

A tweet sent me down a path of reading old English records about contested divorce proceedings, scandal (and also romance) in the Madras Presidency in the 1800s.

For a long time, matrimonial disputes in England were dealt with by religious courts. Even after the law changed and special courts were created to deal with them, securing an order of divorce was always a challenge, given the deeply religious sentiments behind marriage. To win a divorce suit, you had to shock the court. Two cases succeeded in doing that.

I have used archived newspapers as well as accounts online, including that of V Sriram (Madras Musings) to write this article. A consolidated list of sources is mentioned at the end of the article.