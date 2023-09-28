The Next Wave

Is women’s reservation for trans women?

In the past, the Union and state governments have been quite uninspiring in their responses to transgender persons’ demands for separate reservations.
Trans persons at a protest in Bengaluru.File photo.
Sayantan Datta

In the latest edition of The Next Wave, Sayantan Datta delves into the issue of reservations of transgender persons - and whether trans women will be considered under the ambit of 'woman' in the flawed Women's Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. Sign up here to receive The Next Wave in your inbox every other Thursday.

