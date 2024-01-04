Feminist analysis of films is not a call for censorship or bans

A decade ago, when Jeethu Joseph’s thriller Drishyam (2013) was released, I wrote an opinion piece for an online portal critiquing the film. I appreciated its tightly-knit plot and the superlative performances but also pointed out its problematic couching of sexual violence in the language of family honour – the idea that an entire family would have to die by suicide if a video of a young woman taking a bath was leaked. The thrust of my argument was that a film made for mass consumption needn’t normalise such notions of women’s bodies and family honour, and could be more careful in how it framed sexual violence without significantly altering the plot.