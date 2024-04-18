At the heart of queer people’s quest for ‘foreign friends’

TW: Mentions of assault and rape

In 2020, a man claiming to be a doctor from Qatar contacted H*, a 30-year-old Hyderabad-based gay man, on Grindr, the popular gay dating app. A video chat later, the duo exchanged Instagram handles and a friendship bloomed. Until last year, when things turned suspicious and H cut off contact.

Not only was the man “very narcissistic”, H says, but also, in November 2023, claimed to be visiting India: “He said he was going to be in Delhi and then fly over to meet me in Hyderabad. I said, ‘Cool, come over, we’ll meet.’ Then, one day, he called me and said, ‘I got stolen; I’m broke. Can you book me a hotel in Hyderabad?’”

“That’s when alarm bells went off in my head that this is not right,” H continued. Smelling something fishy, he stopped talking to his foreign friend, his only one to date.

In the virtual world of friendships and relationships, not everyone, however, can spot such cons. Just last month, a 28-year-old Mumbai-based gay man was duped of around Rs 10 lakh when a certain ‘Ramos Bennard’, claiming to be a Texas-based doctor, befriended him on a dating app. In February, ‘Bennard’ claimed to be visiting India to meet his friend, carrying with him an expensive wristwatch as a gift. The next day, the man from Mumbai received two phone calls, first from ‘Bennard’ and the next one from ‘Priya’, who claimed to be a customs officer. While ‘Bennard’ cried that he had been arrested for carrying a huge sum of foreign currency, ‘Priya’ asked that Bennard’s Indian friend pay Rs 75,000 as tax in exchange for his freedom.

What started as a one-time transaction accelerated into a monetary black hole at traordinary velocity. Between February 6 and March 6, ‘Bennard’ had swindled the victim of Rs 10 lakh towards “foreign currency conversion charges, accommodation fees, food charges, compensation charges, anti-money laundering taxes, etc.,” an Indian Express report states.

§