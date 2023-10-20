Write it down, Congress is coming to power in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, October 19, said there will be a Congress wave in Telangana and the party will storm to power. Addressing a series of meetings as part of ‘Vijaybheri Yatra’ in the state, he exuded confidence that Congress will sweep the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month. "Write it down. The Congress is coming to power in Telangana," he said and reiterated that after coming to power, it will undertake a caste census in the state.

Rahul Gandhi who addressed public meetings and corner meetings in Bhupalapally, Peddapally and Karimnagar districts, said his relationship with Telangana was not political but that of family and love just like the bonding Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had with the state. He assured the people that he would always be available for Telangana. "Whenever Telangana needs Rahul Gandhi, he will be here. Your soldier is sitting in Delhi and he will come whenever you need me," he said.

The Congress MP recalled that it was Sonia Gandhi who carved out Telangana despite knowing that this could result in a political loss for the Congress. He said she did this for the sake of the poor farmers and workers of Telangana.