Write it down, Congress is coming to power in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, October 19, said there will be a Congress wave in Telangana and the party will storm to power. Addressing a series of meetings as part of ‘Vijaybheri Yatra’ in the state, he exuded confidence that Congress will sweep the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month. "Write it down. The Congress is coming to power in Telangana," he said and reiterated that after coming to power, it will undertake a caste census in the state.
Rahul Gandhi who addressed public meetings and corner meetings in Bhupalapally, Peddapally and Karimnagar districts, said his relationship with Telangana was not political but that of family and love just like the bonding Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had with the state. He assured the people that he would always be available for Telangana. "Whenever Telangana needs Rahul Gandhi, he will be here. Your soldier is sitting in Delhi and he will come whenever you need me," he said.
The Congress MP recalled that it was Sonia Gandhi who carved out Telangana despite knowing that this could result in a political loss for the Congress. He said she did this for the sake of the poor farmers and workers of Telangana.
Rahul Gandhi alleged that during the last 10 years Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao shattered the dreams of people of Telangana. He also alleged that KCR escalated the cost of Kaleshwaram project to over one lakh crore rupees and snatched people’s lands, and also snatched lands in the name of Dharani portal by changing the land records.
Rahul Gandhi, who earlier interacted with the employees of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), assured them that the Congress will not allow its privatisation. He assured the employees that Congress will protect them. Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was going for large-scale privatisation, he said that his party opposes this and it would work to protect employees.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said he made false promises to people like depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank account of every citizen. He also referred to Modi’s promise of rooting out black money through demonetisation. He claimed that unlike Modi and KCR, he does not tell lies. "I have not come to tell lies. I can’t tell lies to my family members," he said while reiterating six guarantees announced by the party for Telangana. The Congress leader also added that people can go and see how Congress fulfilled its promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
