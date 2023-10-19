Telangana polls: Rahul Gandhi promises to conduct caste census if Congress wins

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a Bus Yatra as part of the Congress party’s electoral campaign in poll-bound Telangana, announced that his party will conduct a caste census in the state immediately after forming the government. Telangana will go to polls on November 30.

“Caste census is vital for comprehending wealth distribution. Chief Minister KCR and PM Modi remain silent when the issue of caste census is raised. If the Congress forms the government in Telangana, we will conduct a caste census to benefit all sections of the population and uncover potential misappropriation of funds,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Kataram, Bhupalpally district on Thursday, October 19.

The Wayanad MP described caste census as an X-ray which would unveil the demographic composition of the country and shed light on representation of various social groups and wealth distribution.

Stressing the need for caste census, the Congress MP raised concerns about the underrepresentation of OBCs among the bureaucrats responsible for national policies and the need for proportional inclusion.

He said that the Congress-governed states have already initiated caste census orders. “In these states, the government has begun returning allegedly misappropriated funds to the people through various measures like free bus tickets, farmer loan waivers, and 25 lakh rupees of insurance,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Describing the election battle between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and the Congress, he said, “This is a fight between Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana. A fight between Raja (King) and Praja (people).”

Launching an attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “You dreamt of a Telangana where its people would govern, but in the last ten years, your CM, KCR, distanced himself from the people, and only his family is ruling the state, shattering your dream.” He alleged that the entire state of Telangana was under the control of one family, referring to KCR’s family. He also alleged that Telangana has the highest corruption in India, which has been adversely affecting the youth and women of the state, he said.

Alleging that BRS, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have colluded to defeat the Congress party, he said, “Note how these three parties blame the Congress. Across the country, BJP is attacking the Opposition by filing cases and using IT, ED and CBI. But why isn’t there any inquiry against your Chief Minister? Why is he spared by the ED, IT and CBI?” Rahul asked, suggesting a tacit understanding between the BRS and BJP. He said that a total of 24 cases were filed against him by the BJP.

“My house was taken and my Lok Sabha membership has been cancelled… BRS and BJP have collaborated. BRS has supported the BJP in parliament on key issues like the GST bill and three farm laws. This alliance extends to AIMIM,” he said.

The Bus Yatra, which commenced on Wednesday in Mulugu district, also saw the participation of Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress Working Committee member Priyanka Gandhi. “The relationship I have with Telangana is not political but family-like. Yesterday that is why I brought my sister Priyanaka Gandhi,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bus Yatra is being conducted in three phases. The first phase will end on October 20. Rahul Gandhi will take part in a women's convention in Bhupalpally and Ramagundam in the first phase of Yatra. He will also interact with coal mine workers of Singareni collieries.

