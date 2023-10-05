World Cup 2023: Photos of Hyderabad’s cricket stadium seats covered in bird droppings goes viral

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will be hosting three cricket matches as part of the highly-anticipated World Cup 2023 tournament. However, the stadium’s management Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has yet again come under severe criticism for its alleged poor management. Photos of the stadium’s seats being covered in dust and bird droppings have gone viral, leading to backlash against the management which is hosting a few games of the prestigious International tournament.

Cricket analyst and commentator C Venkatesh who attended the Pakistan vs Australia match on Tuesday, October 3, shared photos of the poor conditions of the seats from the venue on social media platform X, expressing his disappointment.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has been accused of poor maintenance and following basic cleanliness. There were similar complaints against the management during the IPL matches earlier this year.