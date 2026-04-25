‘Won’t abandon Telangana like KCR’: Kavitha claims TRS identity at party launch

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A crowd of nearly thirty thousand erupted into thunderous applause as Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced the name of her new party – Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) – on April 25. As streamers in the party colours of blue, yellow and green were released, many in the crowd chanted “CM, CM”, indicating their hope that Kavitha will become Telangana’s next chief minister.

The party’s name is striking. In its shortened form, it recalls the old Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS formed during the Telangana movement. The old TRS renamed themselves the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2022. Headed by former CM and Kavitha’s father K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the BRS suspended Kavitha in September 2025.

Kavitha’s choice to name her new party Telangana Rashtra Sena is widely seen as an open challenge. BRS leaders have, meanwhile, accused Kavitha of “stealing” the name.

At the launch, Kavitha said that though her father had “abandoned” Telangana, she wouldn’t. She has previously accused the BRS of drifting away from its core values: the state’s regional aspirations. At the time, she said that she would focus on these unfulfilled aspirations and promised that ‘Telangana’ would be included in the new party’s name.

She also unveiled five flagship initiatives collectively titled Panchajanya and is named after the shankha or conch, associated with the Hindu deity Krishna. The conch is believed to signify education, health, agriculture, livelihood, and samajika (civilised) Telangana.