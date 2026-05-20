Women bear disproportionate cancer burden in Telangana, Aarogyasri data shows

Women account for nearly 60 per cent of all cancer patients treated under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Healthcare Scheme in Telangana, with palliative care emerging as the most common treatment option — a pattern that points to delayed diagnosis and limited access to early screening, according to a Cancer Incidence and Prevalence Mapping report released by the Rajiv Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust.

The report, which covers data from April 2020 to September 2025, identified 1,00,294 cancer patients under the scheme. Of these, 59,994 were women and 40,300 were men. The cancer incidence rate among women stood at approximately 62 cases per one lakh population annually, compared to 42 per one lakh among men.