Woman sexually assaulted in a moving bus in Hyderabad, one arrested

A 26-year-old female passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted on a moving private bus in Telangana while she was travelling with her nine-year-old daughter on July 31. One of the two drivers of the bus belonging to Hari Krishna Travels allegedly assaulted the survivor, according to the Osmania University police.

The bus from Nirmal town was heading to Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. “We received a call on Dial 100 from the survivor and she informed us that she got into the bus at 6:20 pm on July 30. The accused Krishna asked her to shift to another berth in the bus after which he gagged her and then sexually assaulted her,” Inspector Rajender told the media, adding that the attack took place while 30 passengers in the bus were asleep.